West Ham and Crystal Palace would be ideal clubs for Australia international Harry Souttar.

That’s according to former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, who believes the 6’6″ defender is ‘definitely’ heading to a Premier League club.

Souttar, 24, enjoyed an impressive World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year and is now on course to make a high-profile move from his current club Stoke City.

Speaking to Optus Sport about the possibility of seeing the gigantic defender play in England’s top flight, Schwarzer said: “Harry Souttar obviously has been enormous. He is enormous. And he was enormous.

“He’s definitely going to a Premier League club. There’s been some mention of West Ham. I could see him fitting in really, really well with David Moyes in that squad. That would be my guess at this moment.

“(Crystal Palace) would also suit Harry because he can play any type of system. And he is more than capable of playing the ball out the back.”