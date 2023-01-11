The pressure on Graham Potter as Chelsea manager is mounting up and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on taking over at the club.

Chelsea currently find themselves sat in 10th place in the Premier League. Of course, partly down to the poor start under Thomas Tuchel, but Potter certainly hasn’t steadied the ship just yet.

Todd Boehly is beginning to splash the cash to try and turn things around, but the pressure is surely mounting up on Potter…

Now, according to the Sun, former Spurs boss Pochettino would be interested in taking the Chelsea job, with the club potentially looking to reevaluate if Potter fails to get a good result in their upcoming game against Fulham.

Pochettino did an excellent job at Tottenham taking them to a Champions League final. Despite a lack of trophies, Pochettino dealt way with what he had and it would be interesting to see how he copes at a job like Chelsea.

His most recent managerial role at PSG went reasonably well, winning the league, but the poor Champions League showing ultimately cost him his job.