Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Hwang Hee-Chan.

According to Dean Jones from GiveMeSport, the Whites could make a move for the South Korean international but it is highly unlikely that Wolves will sanction his departure.

“Hwang has been mentioned for a long time,” Jones told GMS. “We’ve seen a lot of these players Leeds have been interested in, if not formally gone for, are linked to Jesse Marsch, because he wants to understand the characters of these players as much as their footballing ability. “It’s so important and you can see some of the fight in these Leeds players right now. It’s really important to him that how he feels about the game is reflected in those players and he sees that on the pitch. “I wouldn’t rule out Leeds going for him, I’m just not convinced Wolves would let him go.”

Wolves are currently 19th in the league table and they have struggled to score goals consistently. They have managed to find the net just 11 times in 18 league matches and sanctioning the departure of Hee-Chan midway through the season could be a damaging blow for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Meanwhile, Leeds could use quality attacking reinforcements this month as well and they have been overly reliant on Rodrigo Moreno for goals. The likes of Patrick Bamford have been largely underwhelming this season and the Whites are reportedly looking to bring in a forward this month.

Hoffenheim attacker Georginio Rutter is thought to be closing in on a move to Elland Road. It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to try their luck for the South Korean forward this month but a move in January seems highly unlikely.