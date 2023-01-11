Leeds transfer under threat due to record £35m Georginio Rutter bid

Leeds United could fall victim to their own transfer plans.

The Whites, led by American boss Jesse Marsch, are understood to be on the verge of signing Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for what would be a club-record fee of £35m.

Should the move be finalised, Rutter’s fee will surpass Rodrigo’s previous record signing of £27m.

However, according to recent reports, the Bundesliga forward isn’t the only high-profile signing the Whites want this window with Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi another top target.

However, considering how much the Yorkshire side will need to fork out for Rutter, they may not be able to fund a move for Ounahi, leaving the Morrocan’s proposed move to Elland Road very much in jeopardy.