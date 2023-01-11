Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing the Argentine attacker Nicolas Gonzalez.

According to a report from 90min, the Foxes have now submitted a £30 million offer for the Fiorentina attacker.

Gonzalez has five goals in 11 appearances for the Italian club across all competitions and he could prove to be a useful addition to Brendan Rogers’s side.

The Premier League side believes that the player is keen on a move to the King Power Stadium and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are prepared to accept the bid.

The report further states that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have registered their interest in the player as well but they are yet to submit a concrete offer.

It will be interesting to see if Leicester’s offer encourages the other two Premier League clubs to come forward with a proposal over the next few days.

Gonzalez can operate anywhere across the front three and he could prove to be a useful addition to all three clubs.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Leicester accommodate him in their starting lineup, especially with Harvey Barnes at their disposal. The 25-year-old English winger plays in a similar position to that of Gonzalez and he has been in impressive form this season. Barnes has 6 goals in the Premier League and it would be difficult for the Foxes to bench him.

Alternatively, Gonzalez could play as the center forward, especially with Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy struggling to score goals consistently (four league goals combined).

As for Tottenham and Newcastle, they could use more depth in the final third as well and Gonzalez would be a useful option for them. Richarlison is out injured and Son Heung-Min has not been at his best. Gonzalez could share the goalscoring burden with Kane.

At Newcastle, he could compete with Allan Saint-Maximin for a starting berth. The Frenchman has started just four league games this season and he can be quite inconsistent.