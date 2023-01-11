Liverpool make an approach to Norwegian star but he’s rejected their proposal

Liverpool have made an approach to Andreas Schjelderup but he’s rejected their proposal.

Schjelderup is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, currently playing for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

So far this season, Schjelderup has managed 10 goals in 17 games, despite being just 18 years old. A move to a top European league feels like the natural step for Schjelderup, but he has to be sure to not hamper his development by joining a club where he will sit on the bench every week.

That’s possibly the reason behind his decision to turn down an approach from Liverpool. TV2 have reported that Liverpool and Brentford both made an approach to Schjelderup, but the Norweigan has opted to Benfica.

The report claims that Schjelderup believes a move to Benfica would be best for his development and this is certainly a wise decision at his age.

A move to the Premier League may be his eventual dream, but there’s absolutely no rush and prioritising his personal development is the correct path to go down, rather than chasing the big move at his age.

