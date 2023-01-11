Liverpool plot unique offer to edge ahead in race to sign £124m star

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old England international was outstanding for his country in the recently concluded World Cup and his performances have caught the attention of a number of European clubs.

The Reds have been tracking the player for years now and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services at the end of the season.

It Is fair to assume that Liverpool will have to pay a premium to secure his services in the summer and it seems that they are willing to go the distance for him. Apparently, the player could cost around £124 million.

According to reports, Liverpool have offered the player’s father a scouting job at the club and they are prepared to sign his brother Jobe Bellingham in a bid to lure the player to Anfield. Bellingham has all the tools to develop into a world-class footballer and he will want to join a club capable of winning major trophies.

Liverpool have certainly been one of the best clubs in the world under Jurgen Klopp and it remains to be seen whether they can secure Champions League qualification for the next season. Signing a player of Bellingham’s caliber without a top-four finish could prove to be a difficult task.