Liverpool have tied Tyler Morton down to a new long-term contract after an impressive loan spell with Blackburn so far this season.

Morton looks set to stay at Blackburn for the rest of the season after an impressive loan spell with the Championship club. Morton has played 20 league games so far this season, an incredible achievement considering it’s the 20-year-old’s first loan spell.

Morton is a highly-rated midfielder at Liverpool having made nine senior appearances last season before being sent out on loan in the summer.

Now, Morton has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool.

Morton has played predominantly as a holding midfielder during his time at Blackburn Rovers – the Championship is a perfect breeding ground for young players due to the physicality.

If you can deal with the power and physicality of the Championship at an early age then it’s usually a good indicator that they’ll be able to cope in the Premier League.

Continuing his development out on loan with Blackburn will be important for Morton for now, with plenty of experience in midfield at Liverpool likely to limit Morton’s game time. The likes of James Milner and Naby Keita are out of contract at the end of the season, so Morton could get his chance in the first team.