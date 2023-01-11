Man Utd target could be ‘willing to pay his own release clause’ to join this month

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Dutch international forward Wout Weghorst.

The 30-year-old Burnley forward is currently on loan at Turkish club Besiktas and he has been in fine form this season.

The experienced striker has 9 goals and 4 assists to his name for the Turkish outfit this season and he was impressive in the World Cup with the Netherlands as well.

Manchester United are reportedly seeking attacking reinforcements this month after terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Dutch international forward is a target for Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are thought to be closing in on the transfer but Besiktas are playing hardball. Apparently, the Turkish outfit will only sanction his departure if they can find a suitable replacement this month.

According to journalist Alex Crook the Dutch international is extremely keen on the move and he could be willing to pay his own release clause in order to make the transfer possible.

Crook told GiveMeSport: “Be?ikta? have been playing hardball and rightly so. They denied that there was any kind of early termination clause, so it was up to United to meet their demands. “I think there was talk that Weghorst might even be willing to pay his own release clause, which I guess is encouraging for United fans in that he really wants to make the move.”

Weghorst has played in the Premier League before and he has the technical and physical attributes to succeed at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old is very good at holding up play and he is impressive in the air. He could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

The Red Devils have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals and the Dutch international could share the goal-scoring burden alongside Rashford if the transfer goes through.

The fact that the player is determined to seal the move this month will be hugely encouraging for the Premier League club and their fans.