Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters who could be interested in a move away from the club.

With Southampton looking destined for relegation, it’s going to be difficult for them to keep hold of some of their key players. With Tino Livramento a long-term option for Southampton at right-back, they could be less worried about losing Walker-Peters than losing players in other positions.

Now, according to talkSPORT, Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Walker-Peters, who is pushing for a move away from the club having delayed signing a new contract.

Kyle Walker-Peters was a summer target for Chelsea
Walker-Peters left Tottenham for Southampton in search of first-team football and the South Coast club have helped develop him into a solid defender. However, with Southampton struggling at the foot of the Premier League table, players like Walker-Peters are going to start to consider their options.

It’s not a surprise to see Walker-Peters looking to move on and his ability to play on either side would make him a useful option for both Manchester United and Chelsea.

