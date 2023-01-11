Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is growing increasingly frustrated at a lack of game time since moving to Old Trafford.

Heaton made his first competitive start for Manchester United this week against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup.

The veteran goalkeeper has been at the club since 2021, but has been forced to get used to play a backup role in the squad. Now, Heaton has admitted he’s been getting frustrated at a lack of game time, despite understanding that his opportunities would be few and far between.

“I have to say that it has been frustrating not playing. I was ready all the time, I knew that opportunities would be limited, so when you get an opportunity like tonight you try and take it. I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Heaton, as relayed by The Athletic.

It’s unlikely that Heaton will be given more opportunities than the odd cup game, so he may have to consider leaving the club if he wants to become a regular starter.

At the age of 36, Heaton may have to drop down into the Championship in order to become a number one somewhere. It must be frustrating spending most of your time on the bench, but Heaton must have understood that was going to be the case when he joined Manchester United.