Manchester United star has received formal January offers but wants to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has received formal offers this month but wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Pellistri has managed just one league cup appearance since making the move to Manchester United. The young forward spent two seasons on loan at Alaves in Spain but has stayed with Manchester United so far this season.

At the age of 21, Pellistri is yet to impress enough to break into the first team, so a move in January could be on the cards.

Now, journalist Jonathan Shrager has claimed that Pellistri now has formal offers from both Valencia and Flamengo on loan deals, but he plans to stay at Manchester United in order to try and impress Erik ten Hag.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star could leave despite joining this season with three La Liga clubs keen
Arsenal looking to beat North London rivals Tottenham to the signing of Brighton star
Exclusive: Rumoured Arsenal transfer target very close to signing new deal with €500m buy-out clause

It would be interesting to see whether Pellistri is tempted by an offer if a club looks to sign him on a permanent deal, as he’s been given little chance to impress since joining the club.

However, he is still young, and staying patient is probably a smart move for Pellistri as he’s at a club who will often show immense faith in younger players.

 

More Stories Facundo Pellistri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.