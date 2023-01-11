Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has received formal offers this month but wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Pellistri has managed just one league cup appearance since making the move to Manchester United. The young forward spent two seasons on loan at Alaves in Spain but has stayed with Manchester United so far this season.

At the age of 21, Pellistri is yet to impress enough to break into the first team, so a move in January could be on the cards.

Now, journalist Jonathan Shrager has claimed that Pellistri now has formal offers from both Valencia and Flamengo on loan deals, but he plans to stay at Manchester United in order to try and impress Erik ten Hag.

Pellistri has received formal January loan offers from both Valencia and Flamengo but the player ideally wants to stay at Manchester United in order to showcase his value to Erik ten Hag. His representative will meet with MUFC directors imminently to discuss the plans for Facundo — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) January 11, 2023

It would be interesting to see whether Pellistri is tempted by an offer if a club looks to sign him on a permanent deal, as he’s been given little chance to impress since joining the club.

However, he is still young, and staying patient is probably a smart move for Pellistri as he’s at a club who will often show immense faith in younger players.