Manchester United are willing to offer Everton goalkeeper £200,000 a week to tempt him into a move to Old Trafford.

After a shaky period as Everton’s number one, Pickford has now become one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. His performances for both club and country have been excellent for at least two years now, with the England international eradicating his regular mistakes.

With Everton struggling in the Premier League this season, Pickford has now been linked with a move away from Goodison Park.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are willing to double Pickford’s wages, taking him to £200,000 a week. With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, United are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the near future.

Pickford’s ability with the ball as well as his incredible shot-stopping would make him an ideal candidate for Erik ten Hag.

De Gea has struggled at times with the ball at his feet, but Pickford is comfortable playing out from the back with his distribution one of his best attributes.