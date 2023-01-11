According to reports, Mallorca star Lee Kang-in could make surprise move to Newcastle United.

After spending ten years with Valencia, the midfielder transferred to his current team for free during the summer of 2021.

In 52 appearances in all competitions while at Mallorca, the 21-year-old has contributed seven assists in addition to three goals.

Lee has caught the attention of many clubs after his performances at World Cup with South Korea.

The South Korean is reportedly a target for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Burnley, and Feyenoord, per the Monday edition of Marca (via Sport Witness).

The 21-year-old has a £14m release clause which could be triggered by Newcastle United this month.