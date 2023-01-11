Newcastle one of the most interested clubs in La Liga prodigy

Newcastle United are reportedly very keen on signing the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

According to a report from NumeroDiez, the Magpies are one of the most interested clubs in signing the 18-year-old defender this month. They will face competition from German outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The report claims that the defender could leave Spain in January despite having a long-term contract with Real Valladolid until the summer of 2025. It remains to be seen with Newcastle can come forward with an acceptable offer for the talented young defender before the January window closes.

It Is no surprise that Newcastle are looking to bring in a quality right back. Javier Manquillo is simply not good enough for a club hoping to play in the Champions League and Emil Krafth is currently sidelined with a serious injury. Eddie Howe needs to add more quality and depth to the right-back position and Fresneda could be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 18-year-old has already established himself as a key player for Real Valladolid in the Spanish league and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League defender in the near future. Eddie Howe could nurture the young defender and help him fulfill his tremendous potential at St James’ Park.

The opportunity to move to Newcastle could be an exciting option for the player and he would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

Furthermore, the Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and Fresneda would be attracted to the idea of playing in the Champions League with them.