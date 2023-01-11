Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in recent months.

Popular pundit Chris Hammil has now revealed that if the Magpies manage to replace Allan Saint-Maximin with James Maddison, it could prove to be a tremendous bit of business for the club.

The French winger has been a fan favorite since joining the club but the 25-year-old is prone to inconsistent performances and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies are open to cashing in on the player in the near future. He has started just four games this season and he could consider a move if he doesn’t get ample game time in the future.

On the other hand, James Maddison has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and he has performed at a high level consistently. He has seven goals and four assists in the league this season.

The Magpies could certainly use his creativity and goals from the middle of the park and the former Norwich star could be an exceptional signing for Eddie Howe.

Hamill said to Football Daily YouTube channel: “I don’t think Saint-Maximin’s going to be happy to sit on the bench, and he’s one of those players that I think you could probably get £30m for from an Everton, or someone who’s desperate for a bit of ball progression in their side. “If you could fund the move for James Maddison by selling Saint-Maximin, even at half or three-quarters [of that], I think that’s tremendous business.”

The arrival of Maddison will not only add more craft and goals to the Newcastle midfield, but it will also help the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. Both strikers will benefit from the service from the England international.

There is no doubt that the Leicester City midfielder would be a quality investment. However, Saint-Maximin’s departure would be a surprising decision. The Magpies are already lacking in depth in the wide areas and it would be surprising if they decided to sanction the departure of their best winger without bringing in necessary alternatives.