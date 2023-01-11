Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign England international Harry Kane.

A report from ESPN recently claimed that Manchester United were considering a move for Kane in the summer transfer window. The report also mentions Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko as potential targets, with United plotting to sign a high-profile striker at the end of the season.

A January move for Kane feels almost impossible as Tottenham will be reluctant to allow him to leave during the middle of the season.

Now, Manchester United look set to face some difficult competition to secure the signing of Kane, with Todofichajes (via Yahoo Sports) claiming that Real Madrid are now looking to sign Kane as a priority.

The report claims that Kane doesn’t plan on extending his current contract at Tottenham, which currently expires in 2024.

Kane has enjoyed plenty of personal success at Spurs, but a lack of trophies could be a concern for him. Despite being loyal to Tottenham throughout his whole career, it could be time to explore a new challenge before he retires.