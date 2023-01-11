Rio Ferdinand names two players Manchester United should target ahead of Weghorst including Asian star

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand has named two players he believes his former club should be signing instead of Wout Weghorst.

Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that Weghorst is edging closer to securing a move to Manchester United. The towering striker is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley but is set to join United on loan.

It’s quite a surprising transfer considering Weghorst didn’t exactly flourish in the Premier League with Burnley, but his work rate as a striker is fairly unique and clearly something Erik ten Hag is interested in.

Now former United defender Ferdinand has urged Ten Hag to sign Harry Kane or Iranian international Mehdi Taremi, instead of signing Weghorst.

”I’d have gone and got Taremi in from Porto. Get Harry Kane in. Spurs fans, I’m sorry, you’re not going to win anything. He ain’t going to win anything at Spurs,” said Ferinand, speaking on his Vibe with Five Youtube channel.

Unfortunately, signing Kane in January would never be easy. Tottenham won’t want to lose Kane at the best of times, never mind halfway through the season, so it’s probably not a realistic request from Ferdinand.

Taremi has never played in England so it’s a tough task asking him to make an immediate impact, so maybe Weghorst is one of few realistic options.

