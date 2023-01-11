Spaniard named as David Moyes replacement if he is sacked

West Ham are considering hiring West Brom boss Carlos Corberan if they sack David Moyes.

Moyes has struggled to get a tune out of his West Ham squad this season after enjoying some success over the last few years. Moyes guided West Ham into Europe where they gave a good account of themselves.

However, it’s not gone so well this season, and according to The Sun, West Ham have already lined up Moyes’ replacement if he was to be sacked.

The report claims that West Ham are considering hiring West Brom boss Corberan, who has transformed the Midlands club since taking over from Steve Bruce.

