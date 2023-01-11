The FA have launched a spot-fixing investigation after there was a number of suspicious betting patterns as Arsenal beat Oxford United.

Arsenal defeated Oxford in what was a comfortable game for Mikel Arteta’s men. Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Mohammed Elneny gave Arsenal a 3-0 victory, advancing into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The game appeared to be controversy-free from the outside looking in, but the Daily Mail have reported that the game is now being investigated for spot-fixing. The report claims that Oxford defender Ciaron Brown got himself booked on purpose.

Suspicious betting activity has led to this investigation alongside a group of Arsenal fans who were spotted celebrating the booking in the crowd.

The FA are believed to be taking the matter seriously with bookmakers potentially losing thousands.

The event wouldn’t have had much of an effect on the outcome of the game, so it would seem a little harsh to punish Brown too much. However, the rules are in black and white and players have been banned in the past for betting on a game that doesn’t even involve them.