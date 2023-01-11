Tottenham are keen on signing the Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

According to a report from Calciomercatoweb, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to sign the 23-year-old centre-back at all costs and the Londoners could soon submit an offer for him.

The report further claims that Tottenham are planning to offer Emerson Royal along with some cash to sign the Italian international. However, the offer is likely to be rejected.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can agree on a deal with Inter Milan in the coming months. Bastoni has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and Inter Milan could be forced to consider a sale if the 6ft 2in defender does not extend his contract with them soon.

With just one year left on his deal at the end of the season, Spurs will fancy their chances of signing the player for a reasonable price.

The 23-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has the tools to develop into a top-class defender. Bastoni seems like the ideal partner for Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham’s defence. He is likely to be an upgrade on players like Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier.

Spurs need to tighten up at the back if they want to challenge for the major trophies and Bastoni seems like a superb option for them. The player was keen on continuing at Inter Milan at the start of the season and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can convince him to consider a move in the upcoming windows.