Tottenham are looking to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya during the summer transfer window.

Hugo Lloris has consistently been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, up until a few years ago. Since then, Lloris has shown signs of rapidly declining and is nowhere near the goalkeeper he once was.

Regular mistakes are creeping into his game and it could be time for Tottenham to find an upgrade, especially with Lloris recently turning 36.

One player Tottenham are reportedly looking at is Brentford goalkeeper Raya, according to Matt Law from The Telegraph.

Raya is Brentford’s number one but is still only 27 years old, so he’s got plenty of Premier League experience but also a lot of years ahead of him.

The Brentford goalkeeper has been impressive since they arrived in the Premier League, so it’s no surprise to see Tottenham interested in the Spanish international.

Lloris has been an excellent servant to Tottenham, but all good things must come to an end and it’s probably time they found a long-term replacement.