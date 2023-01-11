Exclusive: Felix to Chelsea, plus Arsenal & Man United updates – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

Hello everyone, and welcome to Wednesday’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe if you want this in your inbox five mornings a week.

Al Nassr

Al Nassr deny rumours on the involvement of Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid.

A statement read: “Al Nassr FC clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr.”

Arsenal

Arsenal are not in talks over signing Alejandro Balde, who is close to signing a new contract with Barcelona with a €500m release clause.

Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk could be reaching a consensus on the structure of the Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer deal (Ben Jacobs)

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are set to hold talks to sign Memphis Depay on loan from Barcelona. They want him to replace Joao Felix, and they feel they can convince the player, so they will look to reach an agreement. Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any Newcastle interest in Depay, while Manchester United are in the final steps of signing Wout Weghorst.

Atletico extended Joao Felix’s contract to protect the club, it’s absolutely normal and it always happens when big players move on loan to give guarantees to the club. I don’t know now about chances of him going back there, now all parties hope for Joao to succeed at Chelsea.

Barcelona

Barcelona are really close to agree new deal with Alejandro Balde, it will happen soon. It’s about final details and it could include €500M release clause. Despite speculation, my understanding is that Arsenal are not in talks to sign him as of now.

Atletico Madrid feel that they have a very good chance of signing Memphis Depay, but they will need to find an agreement with Barcelona.

Benfica

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt: “I can say that I expect Enzo Fernandez to stay, so to have Enzo at the end of the market. I never doubted Enzo, his attitude and personality. He’s a great person, he’s at Benfica, he loves playing for Benfica.”

Brighton

There continues to be speculation about Leandro Trossard’s future, but it’s important to remember that Brighton have an option to extend Trossard contract, so formally it’s not expiring in June 2023. At the moment I’m not aware of talks with Man United or Liverpool, it’s quiet; let’s see if some other club will move.

Chelsea

Here we go! Full agreement for Joao Felix to join Chelsea on loan. €11m fee, Chelsea to cover 100% of the player’s wages, no buy option for now as far as I understand. Documents are being exchanged by the clubs, while the player has been in London with his family to undergo medical tests and sign his contract.

The Felix deal won’t impact Christopher Nkunku, who can be considered a Chelsea player, but who will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, with the deal all agreed, as revealed back in December.

Chelsea follow really many players – Noni Madueke is one of many players appreciated but they also know PSV Eindhoven have already sold Cody Gakpo and they will try to keep all their stars. Last summer, they were looking for more than €35m to sell Madueke

Chelsea could be one of the clubs in the conversation for Harry Kane this summer, though he’ll likely cost in excess of £100m (Ben Jacobs)

Arsen Zakharyan on Chelsea talks: “We are already solving this with the club, agents. What and how it’ll be – I myself can not say. I don’t know, I don’t have a plane in 2 hours. I’m at Dynamo, getting ready for the season.”

Inter Milan

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta on Romelu Lukaku future: “This season for Romelu was full of difficult situations to manage. We hope he finds the best athletic, physical condition soon.”

He added: “Skriniar contract expiring in June? We have no deadline for that deal.”

Leicester City

Leicester have approached Fiorentina for Argentine forward Nico Gonzalez. Talks are now taking place over the fee. Nico is one of the options on the list for Leicester, but not the only one.

Manchester City

Official, confirmed. Manchester City youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand has joined Coventry City on loan until the end of the season. City consider JWE as a top talent for the future of the club.

Manchester United

Manchester United have an agreement to sign Wout Weghorst. They will sign him on loan from Burnley, and there is now an agreement with all parties. It’s verbally agreed, but it’s not signed because Besiktas are still waiting to sign all documents. They are also working to sign Vincent Aboubakar as the replacement for Weghorst.

Erik ten Hag has spoken to Weghorst, it’s really close now. “Can’t answer on Weghorst,” he said.

Erik ten Hag: “I see a future in Facundo Pellistri, it’s very clear that he’s progressing. I was also happy with him in the World Cup. Well done, keep going.”

“He’s key player. He won’t leave”. Erik ten Hag was clear in meetings with Man United board last June… and Marcus Rashford is literally flying – 15 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances this season with Manchester United. A new contract is one of the main priorities for Ten Hag and the club.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are pushing to get Danilo deal done with Palmeiras. Talks ongoing also during the night to find full agreement – Nottingham did their best.

The final fee being discussed is close to €20m. Monaco in the race too but NFFC working hard to get it sealed. Arsenal discussed him internally in the summer but there are no talks now.

PSG

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier on Lionel Messi’s new contract “There are talks ongoing, our board discussed with Messi about new contract — I don’t know more. I see Leo very happy here in Paris, so then we will see his position about the club’s project.”

Paris Saint-Germain will not go for Azzedine Ounahi. It’s not part of plans as PSG follow different kind of strategy under Luis Campos, trusting their own talents. PSG plan to trust Warren Zaire-Emery for the future in that position.

Southampton

Southampton pushing for Jason Wilcox to join the club as Director of Football — set to be agreed. Man City Academy Director Wilcox has been credited with the development of Phil Foden, Romeo Lavia, Jadon Sancho, Brahim Diaz, Liam Delap and others.

Villarreal

Arnaut Danjuma has a chance to leave already in January — Villarreal will now listen to offers but no rush as Danjuma is a valued asset. The player’s representatives are in talks with clubs across Europe whilst future is being considered. More than one club is keen on signing him.