Chelsea star could leave despite joining this season with three La Liga clubs keen

Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could already leave the club despite joining earlier this season.

Aubameyang joined the club at the start of the season but has only managed one league goal in nine games. At 33, Aubameyang isn’t the player he once was, and it’s not been the success story Chelsea fans would have hoped for.

Chelsea have now signed Datro Fofana with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that a deal for Christopher Nkunku is complete and ready for the summer, so they’ve already lined up their replacements for Aubameyang, who could be on his way out the door already.

A report from Fichajes has claimed that Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia are all interested in signing Aubameyang.

Aubemayang enjoyed a relatively impressive spell at Barcelona, scoring 11 goals in 18 league games. The pace of the Premier League doesn’t really suit an ageing Aubameyang, so a move back to Spain where he flourished would be a smart move.

Graham Potter brought on Aubameyang against Manchester City earlier this month, before substituting him later in the game, which sums up his time at Chelsea so far.