(Video) Djenepo lobs Man City’s Ortega to double Saints’ lead with stunning EFL Cup goal

A shock looks to be on the cards during Wednesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-final between Southampton and favourites Manchester City.

The Saints, who came into tonight’s knockout game with very little expectation on their shoulders, have started superbly.

Beating Pep Guardiola’s Citizens to every ball, the team from the south coast have looked like a different team to the one that currently sits rock-bottom of the Premier League.

Summer-signing Sekou Mara opened the scoring after 20 minutes after the former Bordeaux hitman finished off a lovely counter-attack, however, it’ll be Moussa Djenepo’s lobbed effort that makes headlines should the Saints manage to hold on to reach the semi-finals.

The Mali international spotted Stefan Ortega off his line and executed a brilliant lobbed effort from well outside his opponent’s area.

Check out the moment the Saints’ number 19 had Saint Mary’s on their feet below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.