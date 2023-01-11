(Video) Enzo Fernandez sends clear message to Benfica fans with his celebration

Enzo Fernandez has sent a clear message to Benfica fans when celebrating his goal for them in their latest game.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea had made an offer to sign Benfica midfielder Fernandez during the January transfer window.

However, Fernandez is still a Benfica player and looks set to remain that way unless Chelsea meet his release clause.

Fernandez scored for Benfica in their latest game, sending a clear message to the fans when celebrating.

Pictures from Sport.TV.

Fernandez showed his love for the club by hitting the badge after scoring. Fernandez appears to be in no rush to leave the club after only signing at the start of the season and has emphasised his commit to the cause.

