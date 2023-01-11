Chelsea have announced the signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season but the Blues’ winter spending could be far from over.

Felix was confirmed as the Londoners’ latest signing earlier on Wednesday with the Portugal international in line to make his club debut later this week.

Blue is the colour! ? pic.twitter.com/qIf0pSu0Cb — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023

However, with Graham Potter facing many problems all over the pitch, more reinforcements are expected, and according to a recent report from Sky Sports, one player the club are ‘looking at very very, closely’ is 20-year-old PSV winger Noni Madueke.

“We talk about Chelsea’s twin-track approach, as well as buying established players, they’re buying some of the best young players around the world,” Kaveh Solhekol said.

“Another player who has caught their eye is Noni Madueke who is at PSV. Young winger who used to be at Tottenham and I think he actually started his youth career at Crystal Palace.

“[…] He’s a very fast, exciting, young winger.”