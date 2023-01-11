(Video) Raul Jimenez equalises in EFL Cup vs Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers have equalised against Nottingham Forest during Wednesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-finals.

The Midlands club fell behind earlier in the first half thanks to a close-range effort from former defender Willy Boly.

However, digging in, determined not to exit the competition, Wolves are have managed to put themselves back on level terms in the game’s second half.

Striker Raul Jimenez is the man on the scoresheet, but the Mexican will send huge thanks the way of midfielder Matheus Cunha, who put the ball on a plate for him.

Pictures courtesy of the Carabao Cup

