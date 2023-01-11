(Video) Sekou Mara stuns Man City as Southampton take shock EFL Cup lead

Southampton have taken a first-half lead against Manchester City during Wednesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-finals.

The Saints have started tonight’s match in impressive fashion. Coming flying out the blocks, manager Nathan Jones will be delighted with how his side has performed during the opening 20 minutes.

READ MORE: Man Utd & Chelsea in the frame for Kane transfer, Mudryk to Arsenal latest – Exclusive Ben Jacobs column

Striker Sekou Mara, who only joined the club last summer, has opened the game’s scoring, thanks to a blistering counter-attack, and it is nothing less than the Saints deserve.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.