(Video) Willy Boly comes back to haunt Wolves with early EFL Cup strike

Nottingham Forest have taken an early lead against Wolves during Wednesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-finals.

The Reds, who are looking to reach the competition’s penultimate round, have drawn first blood thanks to defender Willy Boly.

Coming back to haunt his old side, Boly was the player who came out on top following an 18-minute goal-line scramble.

Check out the moment the commanding centre-back netted against his former club below with pictures courtesy of the Carabao Cup.