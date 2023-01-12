West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The 25-year-old Moroccan has been linked with the Hammers for months now and the Londoners were reportedly keen on signing him at the start of the season as well.

It seems that West Ham are looking to bring the player into the club this month but En-Nesyri has now revealed that he is focused on helping Sevilla who are going through a tough time.

The Spanish giants are currently battling for survival in the top flight and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to let the striker leave this month.

En-Nesyri has not been at his best this season and he has called just five goals across all competitions. A move to West Ham could give him a fresh start.

Furthermore, the player has thanked the clubs interested in signing him and he stated that his future lies at Sevilla for now. His comments could imply that the player might be open to a move in the future. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

“I thank all the clubs that have contacted my agent, but at the moment I want to have my head only in Sevilla,” En-Nesyri told Cadena SER in comments from the full interview. “It’s not a money issue, but a sporting issue. “I want to help the team in their worst moment.”

Sevilla are currently 17th in the table and a club of their stature will be expected to fight for European qualification. Meanwhile, the Hammers are in a similar position and they are 17th in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can beat the drop this season.