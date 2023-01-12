Arsenal made “serious effort” to sign Brazilian who’s set to complete transfer to another PL club tomorrow

Arsenal reportedly made a serious effort to seal the transfer of Palmeiras midfielder Danilo in the summer, but cooled their interest and weren’t involved in the race for his signature this January.

Danilo has impressed in his native Brazil, and will now join Nottingham Forest, with the talented 21-year-old supposedly set to complete his move to the Premier League tomorrow after snubbing Monaco.

It’s not clear why Arsenal decided against trying again for Danilo, but here’s Sam Dean of the Telegraph explaining that he’s now closing in on a £16million move to Forest, and that the Gunners really tried to get him a few months ago…

Danilo looks a fine signing to help boost Forest’s survival hopes, and it will be interesting to see what he can do in English football.

Arsenal fans may well keep an eye on Danilo’s performances once he settles at Forest, as it could perhaps show the club that it would be worth pursuing him again in the future once he has that experience of playing in the Premier League under his belt.

