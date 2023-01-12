Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk has dropped another hint in the background of his Instagram story.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal were pushing hard to bring Mudryk to the Premier League.

Mudryk has been teasing Arsenal fans for a few weeks now, regularly liking Arsenal content and posting images of himself watching them play.

Now, Mudryk has dropped his latest hint, with eagle-eyed Arsenal fans noticing the Ukrainian watching a certain Arsenal video in the background of his Instagram story.

Mykhaylo Mudryk on Instagram story, featuring his pet cat: “My biggest cheerleader ??” However, the video on display… ???? pic.twitter.com/FQgUf6FqWU — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 12, 2023

It’s unclear whether Mudryk is truly obsessed with the idea of moving to Arsenal or whether he’s having a bit of fun trolling the fans.

However, Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside that it’s true that Mudryk absolutely dreams of moving to Arsenal, so maybe it’s a bit of both.

Mudryk appears to be really pushing for the move and it’s excellent news for Arsenal fans knowing a player is so desperate to represent their club.

When players come from lower standard leagues abroad, they’re often a lot more appreciative of being given an opportunity in one of the biggest leagues in the world.