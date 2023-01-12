Arsenal submit new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk as transfer agreement “getting closer”

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a new bid for the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk.

According to Fabrizio Romano, things finally seem to be “getting closer” between the clubs, with the reporter explaining that the Gunners are still leading the race for Mudryk’s signature, with no offer coming in yet from Chelsea…

Mudryk looks a top young talent after impressing in his native Ukraine and in the Champions League this season, and Mikel Arteta would do well to add him to his list of options in attack.

The injury to Gabriel Jesus means this signing is absolutely essential to keep Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but it would also surely be a good long-term investment for the Gunners as well.

Mudryk is still only 22 years of age and looks to have bags of potential, so it could be worth spending big on him now, as his value will surely only continue to shoot up.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday, Ben Jacobs said of the Mudryk-Arsenal deal: “I think the guaranteed portion of the fee, if it gets done, will be around €50m, or closer possibly to €55-60m.”

