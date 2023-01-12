Arsenal reportedly look to be edging closer to an agreement over the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international has enjoyed a superb season, showing himself to be one of the finest young talents in Europe and like someone who could make a terrific impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are top of the league at the moment but have reigning champions Manchester City breathing down their necks, and their squad depth could still make them favourites to win the title.

The Gunners could boost their chances with a signing like Mudryk, however, and Rudy Galetti has suggested that negotiations are now at the final stages…

?? #Mudryk, the talks between #Arsenal and #Shakhtar are entering in the final stage. ? Both clubs agreed on the overall amount of the transfer (around €85/90m), now they are discussing the balance fixed/add-ons. ? The next few days will be decisive for this step. ?? pic.twitter.com/hwE4vWNENh — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 12, 2023

Galetti claims the next few days will be decisive, but that it looks like Arsenal and Shakhtar seem to have agreed on an initial fee of around €85-90million.

All that remains now is for Arsenal and Shakhtar to reach an agreement on the structure of the deal, such as add-ons.

If the north London giants can add a talent like Mudryk to their options up front, it could be crucial for them in the weeks and months ahead as they aim to win their first title in 19 years.