Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Matteo Guendouzi from Marseille.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is a huge admirer of the player and he is looking to bring the former Arsenal player back to the Premier League this month. The Premier League side have submitted a bid for the player as well.

Emery was the one who signed the French midfielder for Arsenal back in 2018 and he wanted to sign Guendouzi during his time at Villarreal as well.

Apparently, the midfielder is valued at €30 million and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are prepared to submit a substantial offer for him in the next few days. Villa could definitely use more quality and depth in their midfield and the 23-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Guendouzi enjoys a good relationship with Unai Emery and the player is reportedly keen on a reunion.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Marseille and the French outfit might not want to weaken their squad midway through the season. However, a lucrative offer will certainly make them consider a potential sale.

Guendouzi has played in the Premier League before with Arsenal and he could make an immediate impact at Villa Park. The West Midlands club have improved considerably since the arrival of Emery and the Spanish manager will be hoping to guide them to a top-half finish this season. Bringing in the right additions in January could certainly help them finish the season strongly.

Aston Villa have already completed the signing of Alex Moreno from Real Betis to improve their defense. It remains to be seen whether they can show up their midfield options as well.