Atletico Madrid showing strong interest in Man United target with player open to move

Negotiations are currently ongoing between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for the transfer of Memphis Depay.

The Dutch star is expected to leave the Catalan club after seeing his game time reduced severely as a result of the arrival of Robert Lewandowski in the summer and Barca are keen to bring in some cash for the forward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico are now showing strong interest in the 28-year-old, as they look to replace Joao Felix who left the La Liga side this week to join Chelsea on loan.

Depay is said to be open to joining Atletico Madrid and the transfer comes down to the negotiations between both clubs.

Many Premier League clubs are also interested in Depay and according to The Athletic, one of them is Man United; as the Dutch star will not cost a lot for a loan move before signing him for free in the summer.

The report states that the 28-year-old was actively looking to hold talks with United over a potential return to Old Trafford last summer, but it was Depay that was keener than the Red Devils when it came to sitting down for negotiations.

The Premier League giants have now moved for Wout Weghorst and that should signal the end of their interest in the Barcelona star, paving the way for Atletico or another English club to make a move.

