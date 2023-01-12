Aubameyang spotted laughing with former Arsenal teammate after Chelsea defeat as potential exit on the cards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was spotted chatting and smiling away with former Arsenal teammate Bernd Leno after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham this evening.

The Gabon international has barely featured for Chelsea in recent times and is being strongly linked with a possible quick return to Barcelona in this January’s transfer window.

Aubameyang has had a whirlwind last 12 months or so, having his contract terminated at Arsenal before moving to Barca, before then moving to Chelsea just a few months later, while he could now be set for a remarkable second stint at the Nou Camp.

So perhaps it’s not too surprising that he didn’t look too bothered by Chelsea’s defeat against Fulham tonight…

Aubameyang and Leno seemed to be amused together, with things going rather differently for them both since they left Arsenal.

