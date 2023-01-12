“Worse than United under Woodward” – Journalist slams Todd Boehly’s amateur running of Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been heavily criticised for the way he’s running the club by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Blues are on an absolutely awful run of form, losing six of their last eight games in all competitions, with Graham Potter’s future sure to be under growing scrutiny as he struggles to get the best out of this side, even with plenty of new signings.

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Fulham this evening, with the west London giants’ latest new addition Joao Felix getting himself sent off on his debut.

See below as Luckhurst lays into the new Chelsea regime, saying it’s worse than Manchester United during the very worst days of the Ed Woodward era…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Liverpool asked to be kept informed about star who’s signed new deal with future €50m release clause
Aubameyang spotted laughing with former Arsenal teammate after Chelsea defeat as potential exit on the cards
Arsenal made “serious effort” to sign Brazilian who’s set to complete transfer to another PL club tomorrow

Luckhurst has branded Boehly and co. “amateurs”, and one imagines there’ll be plenty of fans pining for former owner Roman Abramovich.

Boehly seems to have changed too much too quickly at Stamford Bridge, with a flurry of new signings who haven’t performed, and with Potter surprisingly replacing the successful and popular Thomas Tuchel earlier in the campaign.

More Stories Ed Woodward Graham Potter Marina Granovskaia Roman Abramovich Thomas Tuchel Todd Boehly

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.