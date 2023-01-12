“Worse than United under Woodward” – Journalist slams Todd Boehly’s amateur running of Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been heavily criticised for the way he’s running the club by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Blues are on an absolutely awful run of form, losing six of their last eight games in all competitions, with Graham Potter’s future sure to be under growing scrutiny as he struggles to get the best out of this side, even with plenty of new signings.

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Fulham this evening, with the west London giants’ latest new addition Joao Felix getting himself sent off on his debut.

See below as Luckhurst lays into the new Chelsea regime, saying it’s worse than Manchester United during the very worst days of the Ed Woodward era…

Potter is too defeatist in press conferences but Chelsea have damaged a brilliant coach’s reputation. The way they are operating under Boehly is worse than United under Woodward between 2013-15. Amateurs running the shop. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 12, 2023

Luckhurst has branded Boehly and co. “amateurs”, and one imagines there’ll be plenty of fans pining for former owner Roman Abramovich.

Boehly seems to have changed too much too quickly at Stamford Bridge, with a flurry of new signings who haven’t performed, and with Potter surprisingly replacing the successful and popular Thomas Tuchel earlier in the campaign.