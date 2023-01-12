Graham Potter selection decision for Chelsea against Fulham looks “quite desperate”, says journalist

Journalist Liam Twomey has described the decision for Chelsea manager Graham Potter to start with Joao Felix as “quite desperate”, even if it’s also exciting to see a new signing go straight into the starting line up.

Felix has only just joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid, but it seems Potter feels the Portugal international is already in a good enough condition to play in the Premier League.

This is a bit hard to believe, given that Felix will have barely had any time to train with his new teammates, but, as you can see below, the 23-year-old will be starting tonight’s big game at Craven Cottage…

Felix starting feels both pretty exciting and quite desperate #CFC https://t.co/kqvAGhPflD — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 12, 2023

Felix hadn’t been at his best for Atletico for a while due to not really fitting in with Diego Simeone’s playing style, so it will be interesting to see if he can fare better under Potter.

Chelsea fans will hope the new arrival can help add a goal threat up front and give them more of a chance to turn their poor recent form around.