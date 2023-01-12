Journalist provides update on extremely complicated Chelsea transfer situation

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on the transfer rumours linking Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Barcelona.

The reporter has explained that Barcelona have had internal discussions about signing the Gabon international, but there’s been no offer made so far, and it could be a very complicated deal to get done.

Sheth made it clear that a potential move to Atletico Madrid is a non-starter as he wouldn’t be able to play under FIFA rules, but returning to Barca might also be complicated because of player registration rules in Spanish football.

See the video below as the journalist explains that Barcelona may not be able to register Aubameyang for a second time in the same season…

Barcelona have been discussing privately about the possibility of bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the club. ?? [via @skysports_sheth].

Sheth also says Chelsea are not keen to sell Aubameyang, so for now it may be that this move is barely worth discussing at all.

It would be fair to say that the former Arsenal man has struggled at Stamford Bridge, so some Blues fans might not be too bothered about him leaving.