Video: Joao Felix produces BRILLIANT skill just minutes into Chelsea debut vs Fulham

Chelsea’s new signing Joao Felix has made an impressive start on his debut for the Blues this evening, producing a lovely nutmeg to create a chance for his team.

Watch below as the Portugal international shows the kind of quality that will have Chelsea fans convinced this slightly controversial signing was the right decision…

João Félix with the nutmeg and pass to Havertz who couldn’t finish it.

The first play from João Félix as a Chelsea player… ?#FULCHEpic.twitter.com/YxBJ49Kkrj — Reyi (@Reinaldodcg9) January 12, 2023

Felix was considered a real wonderkid earlier in his career but there wasn’t exactly a huge clamour for his signature this January after a difficult spell at Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea decided to take a gamble on the 23-year-old, bringing him in on loan, and he looks the real deal based on this first half display.