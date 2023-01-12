Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since his £85 million move from Leicester City and he has been criticized for his performances over the last few seasons.

The England International clearly needs a fresh start and a move away from Manchester United could be ideal for him.

Former Premier League midfielder and popular pundit Danny Murphy has now revealed that a club like Newcastle United could use a player like Maguire.

He said to Talksport: “It wouldn’t surprise me if someone like Eddie Howe went for Maguire as another choice for them. A club like Newcastle could do a lot worse than get someone like Maguire. “His Manchester United career is done. I think it’s done. Not because he can’t do a job there but sometimes managers go another way. It looks like Erik ten Hag prefers other players.”

? “Harry Maguire has a good future!” ? “He’ll have many takers, it wouldn’t surprise me if Eddie Howe wants him.” ? “I think Newcastle could do a lot wose than getting someone like Maguire.” Danny Murphy would like to see Maguire leave #MUFC for #NUFC this month. pic.twitter.com/8DswP7LjOJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 11, 2023

The 29-year-old remains a quality Premier League defender despite his struggles at Manchester United.

Perhaps a move away from Old Trafford will give him the opportunity to regain his confidence and sharpness away from the limelight.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Manchester United decided to cut their losses on the player and reinvest the money in the squad at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to come forward with an offer for Maguire.