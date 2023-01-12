Macclesfield FC have announced that one of their players will be going on Love Island.

He isn’t the first and he won’t be the last, but Macclesfield FC footballer Tom Clare will be going on Love Island this year, the club have announced.

Macclesfield have released a statement on the situation, insisting they want him to return to the club when he leaves the show.

“Macclesfield FC can confirm that the club have granted Tom Clare an extended period of leave in order to appear in this year’s Love Island competition.

“Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first-ever signings back in 2021.”