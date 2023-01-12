English club announced player to go on Love Island

Posted by

Macclesfield FC have announced that one of their players will be going on Love Island.

He isn’t the first and he won’t be the last, but Macclesfield FC footballer Tom Clare will be going on Love Island this year, the club have announced.

Macclesfield have released a statement on the situation, insisting they want him to return to the club when he leaves the show.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal target drops major transfer hint in the background of his Instagram story
Real Madrid in negotiations with surprise Premier League club over loan deal for Eden Hazard
Manchester United star subject of formal offer with his agent negotiating departure

“Macclesfield FC can confirm that the club have granted Tom Clare an extended period of leave in order to appear in this year’s Love Island competition.

“Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first-ever signings back in 2021.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.