Everton are eyeing up a move for the Colombian attacker Oscar Estupinan.

According to Las2Orillas, Everton are looking to sign the 26-year-old Hull City striker this month and it remains to be seen if the Toffees decide to come forward with a concrete proposal before the January window closes.

Everton will need to improve their attacking department before the end of the transfer window and Estupinan could prove to be a quality acquisition. The 26-year-old has been in fine form since joining Hull City in July 2022. The striker has 11 goals in the Championship and he could help solve Everton’s goalscoring problems this season.

The Toffees are currently 18th in the league table and they will need to add more goals to their side in order to beat the drop. Frank Lampard’s men have scored just 14 goals in 18 league matches and that is simply not good enough for a club hoping to preserve their status as a Premier League side.

It remains to be seen whether Hull City are prepared to cash in on the Colombian this month. The player has a contract with the Championship outfit until the summer of 2025 and Hull City could demand a premium for his services.

Everton signed Neal Maupay from Brighton at the start of the season but the Frenchman has not been able to live up to the expectations so far. He has scored just once in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon is struggling to hit top form as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the Championship forward and he is likely to be tempted to move to Goodison Park.