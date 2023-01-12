Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Lille winger Timothy Weah.

According to a report from L’Equipe, the 22-year-old United States winger is on Everton’s shortlist and the Toffees have been looking at the player seriously over the last few days.

Apparently, the likes of Fulham and Brighton are keen on signing the highly-rated winger as well. It will be interesting to see if Everton can fend off the competition and secure his signature.

Weah has a contract with the French club until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether Lille are prepared to cash in on him this month.

Everton are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and the United States winger could prove to be a quality acquisition. Despite not managing to hit top form with the French outfit this season, the 22-year-old impressed in the recently concluded World Cup and he has the potential to develop into a key player for the Toffees.

Frank Lampard’s side are currently 18th in the league table and they have scored just 14 goals in the league. They will need to improve their attacking unit in order to beat the drop and Weah will add some much-needed pace, flair, and unpredictability to their attack.

The 22-year-old Is reportedly valued at €15 million and Everton certainly have the finances to pull off the transfer.

The transfer could look like a bargain in the long run if Weah manages to fulfill his potential at Goodison Park in the coming seasons.