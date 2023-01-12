Ex-Premier League footballer jailed for scamming friends out of £15m

Ex-Premier League footballer Richard Rufus has been jailed for scamming family and friends out of £15m.

Rufus played 288 league games for Charlton Athletic including some time in the Premier League. Rufus retired in 2004 after only ever playing for Charlton, as well as having six caps for the England U21 side.

However, his football career isn’t the reason Rufus has now ended up back in the media limelight. According to Sky News, Rufus has now been jailed for defrauding his family and friends out of £15m. Rufus was jailed for seven-and-a-half years for claiming to be a successful foreign exchange trader and convincing his victims to invest in his scheme.

Rufus was found guilty of fraud, money laundering and carrying out a regulated activity without authorisation.

Footballers earn a ridiculous amount of money during their playing career, but once they retire it’s never as easy to make that same amount of money.

Thie issue then is, they live a lavish lifestyle which they want to continue, but they don’t have the funds for, so some get caught up in illegal activity to fund this lifestyle.

