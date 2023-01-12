Bayern Munich appreciate Tottenham striker Harry Kane but Real Madrid are not currently working on a deal.

Kane has had a sensational football career so far, but the lack of trophies could be a concern for the England international. Kane has chose to stay loyal to the same club for all these years, but he may regret not taking on a new challenge when he retires.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on Kane’s future and addresses rumours linking him to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Real Madrid are not working on Harry Kane as things stand. We know Bayern Munich appreciate him but at the moment there’s been no contact with Tottenham. I’m sure Antonio Conte’s future will be crucial to understand Kane’s future too and how conversations on his new deal will go.”

Kane isn’t getting any younger, so signing a new deal at Spurs could be his last big contract and potentially tie him down until he retires.

There’s no doubt Kane would improve almost every single team in Europe, so there’s a good chance he could have the pick of multiple clubs if he was to decide to leave Tottenham in the near future.