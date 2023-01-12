Everton are interested in signing Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma who wants a move back to the Premier League.

Villarreal have a host of attacking talent at their disposal, all competing with each other for a starting spot. Yeremi Pino, Samuel Chukwueze, Nicolas Jackson, and Danjuma are all competing for a slot in Villarreal’s attack.

Danjuma has fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish club after tackling a few injuries over the last year, and he could be on his way out the door.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Danjuma is keen on a return to the Premier League, with Everton interested in bringing him to Goodison Park. Romano also confirms that Nottingham Forest are interested, but there could be other clubs involved.

If Danjuma becomes available, you’d expect multiple clubs to enter the race, so Everton may need to act fast.

Everton have struggled in multiple aspects of their attack this season, with a lack of creativity evident and goals hard to come by.

Danjuma has averaged a goal contribution every 129 minutes in La Liga and European competitions since joining Villarreal, so there’s no doubt he’d be a smart signing for Everton.