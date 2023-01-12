Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours linking Manchester City forward Jack Grealish with a move away from the club.

A recent report from GiveMeSport claimed that Grealish could be involved in a swap deal with Arsenal for Bukayo Saka.

CaughtOffside columnist Haydn Dodge also hinted that Grealish could be on his way out as Manchester City look to continue to comply with FFP regulations.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now had his say on the Grealish situation, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“I haven’t heard anything regarding negotiations for Jack Grealish on player or club side. It’s January, so it’s too early to think about summer moves. City keep protecting him in public and private statements.”

Offloading Grealish so soon after bringing him to the club doesn’t seem like a smart idea from Manchester City – a club that usually nail their transfer dealings.

Multiple players have taken time to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s system, such as Joao Cancelo, so it could just take a little time for Grealish to become worth the price tag they paid for him.

Patience is undoubtedly required for Manchester City fans with Grealish and an understanding that even when he’s not scoring goals or making goals, he’s still contributing to the team in other ways.